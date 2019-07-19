Famous birthdays for July 19: Brian May, Anthony Edwards

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814
-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834
-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860
-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865
-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868
-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896
-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935
-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 78)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 73)
-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 72)
-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 72)
-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 66)
-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 57)
-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965
-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 36)
-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 24)