Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell
Blue Ivy joins Beyonce in 'Spirit' music video
Cardi B, Offset play New Lyrics for Old People on 'Kimmel'
'Hustlers': Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu play strippers in first trailer
Awkwafina 'connected' with dramatic role in 'The Farewell': 'I felt her pain'

Photo Gallery

 
Dwayne Johnson, Eliza González attend 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

Latest News

Message in a bottle travels from Michigan to Florida in 24 years
Report: Japanese sushi chef in North Korea seen alive and well
Elizabeth Warren reveals plan to rein in Wall Street, big banks
Former Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky signs with Phoenix Suns
Paul McCartney to adapt 'It's a Wonderful Life' as new musical
 
Back to Article
/