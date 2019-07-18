Firefighters search for missing people at the Kyoto Animation Co building, in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday. Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE/JIJI

July 18 (UPI) -- Creatives in the anime world were shocked and dismayed to hear about a deadly fire at popular Japanese studio Kyoto Animation.

Anime fans, artists and studios spoke out on social media after a suspected arson at Kyoto Animation destroyed the studio Thursday in Japan, killing 33 and injuring dozens more. Police have detained a 41-year-old man suspected of starting the fire.

SungWon Cho, a YouTube personality and voice actor known as ProZD, and Disney TV artist Stephan Park were among those to address the news online.

"i'm horrified to hear about Kyoto Animation, that someone could do something so horrible to people who have brought so much joy is absolutely sickening," Cho tweeted.

"Kyoto Animation is a progressive animation studio that truly embodied the idea of gentle art that healed the heart. They were also a house of some of the most proficient animators of natural movement in our generation. Please consider donating to help them #PrayForKyoani," Park wrote.

Toei Animation, a studio known for Dragon Ball Z, also showed solidarity online.

"Our hearts and prayers goes out to the all the staff, their families and friends at Kyoto Animation," the company tweeted.

Kyoto Animation, known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 by married couple Hideaki and Yoko Hatta, who serve as president and vice-president, respectively. The studio has produced several popular anime movies and TV series, including K-On!, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions and Beyond the Boundary.

The Hollywood Reporter said Kyoto Animation is known for its well-crafted animations, thought-provoking stories and decent treatment of its artists. The studio makes many of its animators permanent employees and allows them more time to work on projects.

Kyoto Animation's 2016 film A Silent Voice addressed topics including bullying and suicide, and was a critical and financial success. The movie is available on Netflix, along with the studio's series adaptation of Violet Evergarden.

Kyoto Animation also has a history of employing more female directors and writers than other studios. SakugaBooru blog said the studio started as Kyoto Anime Studio, where Yoko and several housewives worked on such titles as SDF Macross and Genesis Climber Mospeada.

Kyoto Animation was working on a spinoff feature film to Violet Evergarden set for release in September and a sequel for 2020. The status of the projects is unclear in the wake of the fire.