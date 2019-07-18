Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921

-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 90)

-- Journalist/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 79)

-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 79)

-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 78)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 72)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 69)

-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 58)

-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 52)

-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 22)