EXO's Suho, Kai teach 'Stranger Things' stars to dance in new video

July 18 (UPI) -- EXO members Suho and Kai taught Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin to dance during the pair's visit to Seoul.

The K-pop stars released a clip Thursday of Stranger Tour, a new Netflix Korea special that follows the Stranger Things cast as they promote the series.

Suho and Kai spent time with Matarazzo and McLaughlin in June. The K-pop stars taught Matarazzo and McLaughlin the choreography to EXO's music video "Love Shot."

Matarazzo and McLaughlin had confirmed the trip in an Instagram post in June. McLaughlin previously met K-pop group NCT 127 in May.

"Hey guys, we're headed to Korea in a few days, can you guess who we'll be hanging with?" McLaughlin captioned the post.

Matarazzo and McLaughlin play Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, which released its third season on Netflix this month. The series co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

EXO is known for the singles "Growl," "Overdose," "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot," and last released Love Shot, a repackaged version of Don't Mess Up My Tempo, in December. EXO subunit EXO-SC, consisting of members Sehun and Chanyeol, teased a new music video for "What a Life" on Thursday.