July 18 (UPI) -- Bradley Whitford has married Transparent star Amy Landecker in California.

Whitford, 59, announced in a tweet Wednesday he and Landecker eloped in Santa Barbara. Whitford played Marcy/Magnus Hirschfeld on the Amazon Prime series, while Landecker stars as Sarah Pfefferman.

Whitford shared a photo of himself with Landecker and their two dogs. The couple also co-starred on The Handmaid's Tale, and Whitford referenced their characters, Commander Joseph Lawrence and Mrs. McKenzie, in the caption.

"In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled," the post reads.

Landecker posted the same picture on Instagram and also referenced The Handmaid's Tale in the caption.

"Of Bradley. #eloped," she wrote.

Actresses Mandy Moore, Madeline Brewer and Alexandra Billings were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!!" Moore wrote.

"I. Love. You. Both," Billings added.

People said Whitford and Landecker started dating in 2015 and made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys that year. The couple confirmed their plans to marry in March 2018.

Whitford appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Transparent, which Landecker continues to star on. Whitford is also known for playing Josh Lyman on The West Wing.