July 17 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Wednesday that Luigi's Mansion 3 will be released for the Switch console just in time for Halloween on Oct. 31.

A brief teaser trailer was also released featuring Luigi being scared by a giant ghost after encountering strange paintings of his brother Mario, Princess Peach and Toad.

"When Luigi's friends go missing on vacation, it's up to our reluctant hero to save them from the ghosts in the Last Resort hotel!" Nintendo said.

The spooky sequel will also feature a new multiplayer mode and the ability for a friend to join in on the fun as Gooigi, a slime version of Luigi who can slip through a number of obstacles.

Luigi's Mansion 3 won Best Family/Social Game at the Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019 and was nominated for Best Console Game.