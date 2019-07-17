July 17 (UPI) -- Universal Studios has announced that a maze based on the original 1984 Ghostbusters film is headed to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin Sept. 6 at Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Sept. 13 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The annual event features haunted mazes based on scary movies and television shows.

The theme park made the announcement Wednesday alongside a teaser video that features a security guard being scared off by a supernatural force before the Ghostbusters arrive on the scene.

The Ghostbusters maze will feature memorable scenes from the original film including encounters with Slimer and the towering Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The maze comes as Sony prepares to release a new Ghostbusters film from director Jason Reitman on July 10, 2020 that will follow the events of the original film. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace are set to star.

Series star Sigourney Weaver previously said that she will also be appearing in the new film alongside original stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

Halloween Horror Nights 2019 will also feature mazes based on Netflix's Stranger Things and one featuring classic horror characters such as Frankenstein's Monster and The Wolf Man.