Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd

July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English clergyman/author Isaac Watts in 1674

-- Financier John Jacob Astor in 1763

-- Mystery writer Erle Stanley Gardner in 1889

-- Actor James Cagney in 1899

-- TV personality Art Linkletter in 1912

-- Comedian Phyllis Diller in 1917

-- Actor Donald Sutherland in 1935 (age 84)

-- Actor/singer Diahann Carroll in 1935 (age 84)

-- Musician Peter Schickele in 1935 (age 84)

-- Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei in 1939 (age 80)

-- Rock musician Spencer Davis in 1939 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Connie Hawkins in 1942

-- Camilla Parker Bowles, duchess of Cornwall, in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Lucie Arnaz in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor David Hasselhoff in 1952 (age 67)

-- Singer Nicolette Larson in 1952

-- Singer Phoebe Snow in 1952

-- German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 1954 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai in 1958 (age 61)

-- TV producer Mark Burnett in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actress Beth Littleford in 1968 (age 51)

-- Motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 1975 (age 44)

-- Country singer Luke Bryan in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Billie Lourd in 1992 (age 27)