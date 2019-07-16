'Waitress' to end Broadway run in January

Sara Bareilles took to Twitter following news her musical, "Waitress," will have its closing performance Jan. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Popular musical Waitress will end its Broadway run in January.

Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, took to Twitter Tuesday following news the show will have its closing performance Jan. 5.

"May we all be so lucky... thank you Broadway for an unforgettable ride," she captioned a photo of herself on the Lulu's Pies set.

The Waitress official Twitter account confirmed the news in a response to Bareilles' post.

"Thank you Sara for giving us a soft place to land for 3 years. Waitress will be closing on Broadway, January 6. You have 6 more months to visit the diner on for a slice of Happiness Pie," the reply reads.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name, which stars Keri Russell. The story follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress in an abusive relationship who becomes pregnant and begins an affair with her gynecologist.

In addition to Bareilles' music and lyrics, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus and choreography from Lorin Latarro. It was the first Broadway musical to have an all-female principal creative team.

Waitress officially opened on Broadway at Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2016. The musical has starred Bareilles, Jessie Mueller and Katharine McPhee as Jenna, and features such songs as "She Used to Be Mine," "When He Sees Me" and "What Baking Can Do."

Waitress marked Bareilles' first foray into theater projects. She released her sixth studio album, Amidst the Chaos, in April, and will executive produce the new Apple TV series Little Voice.