Famous birthdays for July 16: Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell

Former Detroit Lions runningback Barry Sanders appears at the 2013 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 25, 2013. He turns 51 on July 16.

Alexandra Shipp arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Shaft" at AMC Lincoln Square on June 10 in New York City. The actor turns 28 on July 16.

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 76)

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 61)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 52)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 48)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 34)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 29)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 28)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 23)