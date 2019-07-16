Famous birthdays for July 16: Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include
-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821
-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862
-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872
-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887
-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888
-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896
-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907
-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907
-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911
-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 77)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 76)
-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 56)
-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 52)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 51)
-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 48)
-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 34)
-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 29)
-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 28)
-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 23)