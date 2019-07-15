Pink attending her Walk of Fame ceremony with her husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Pink defended a photo she posted on Instagram of her kids running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Pink defended on Instagram a photo of her children running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin which received criticism from social media users.

The photo, which features Pink's daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, was posted on Sunday, alongside other pictures the singer took while visiting Berlin. Pink shares Willow and Jameson with her husband Carey Hart.

"For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death," Pink said.

"Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves," she continued.

Pink, in April, had said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was done posting pictures of her children after receiving backlash for a photo that featured herself, Willow and Jameson with a pelican. Pink, despite censoring the image, was criticized about Jameson not wearing a diaper.

"People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn't have a diaper on and how dare I...some of the nastiest things," she said at the time.

"I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."