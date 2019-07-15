July 15 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus is giving fans a rare glimpse of his daughter on Diane Kruger's birthday.

The 50-year-old actor shared a picture of his baby girl with Kruger on the actress' 43rd birthday Monday.

Reedus posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring photos of Kruger and their family. One of the pictures shows Kruger reacting as her daughter grabs her hair.

"Happy birthday angel," Reedus captioned the post.

Kruger responded in the comments.

"I love you and little Etiquette the most," she wrote.

Kruger later clarified "Etiquette" is not actually her baby girl's name.

Reedus and Kruger welcomed their daughter in November. Kruger told E! News the next month that motherhood has been a hectic but joyful experience.

"It's already chaotic in the house. I don't think it could get any worse," the actress jokingly said. "It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year."

"I'm just looking forward to having my own little family," she added.

Kruger shared a first photo with her daughter on Mother's Day in May. She quoted the Robert Munsch book Love You Forever in the caption.

"I love you forever I'll like you for always As long as I'm living My baby you will be," the star wrote.

Reedus is also parent to 19-year-old son Mingus with ex-partner Helena Christensen. He and Kruger met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Reedus plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC series The Walking Dead. Kruger will star in the new film The Operative with Martin Freeman and Cas Anvar.