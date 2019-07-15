Kumail Nanjiani explains 'Conan' absence: 'Completely out of my control'

Kumail Nanjiani explained on Conan O'Brien's podcast why he canceled his appearance on the talk show host's TV show. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani appeared on Conan O'Brien's podcast to discuss why he had to cancel his appearance on Conan at the last minute.

Nanjiani made headlines recently when O'Brien had to come up with content for his talk show on the fly due to the Nanjiani being unable to make it to the show.

O'Brien, who still complimented Nanjiani, poked fun at the actor and played a clip from Disney's Lion King remake instead of the planned footage of Nanjiani's new film Stuber. The episode also featured O'Brien speaking with audience members and interviewing his assistant Sona Movsesian.

"It was completely out of my control. I was shooting Silicon Valley and they said they would have me out at a certain time" Nanjiani said on O'Brien's podcast titled Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend on Monday.

Nanjiani added that the complicated nature of the scene meant that he had to stay on set longer then intended. He also mentioned how he tried to find a replacement for him on Conan.

"I actually texted friends to get as a replacement and Martin Starr agreed to do it because he was not in that scene," Nanjiani said before noting that the idea was scrapped as O'Brien had already decided to go without a guest on the show.

O'Brien noted that they were scrambling backstage after Nanjiani's cancellation but that the episode turned out well and was liked by fans.

"All these people on Twitter were like 'I'm unfollowing, how dare you do that to Conan," Nanjiani said about the backlash he received.