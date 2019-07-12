Oprah Winfrey backstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oprah Winfrey helped residents escape a fire in Maui by opening up her private road. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey helped Maui residents escape a brush fire by opening up her private road located on the Hawaii island.

The brush fire caused residents to receive evacuation notices on Thursday in the town of Maalaea and parts of Kihei.

Winfrey received tweets from residents asking the former daytime talk show host to open up her private road so that they could travel through it to evacuate.

"Access to road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago, Hoping for the safety of all," Winfrey tweeted in response to a resident.

Hawaii Governor David Ige thanked Winfrey for her assistance on Twitter.

"A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire," Ige said.