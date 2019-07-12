Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus (L), pictured with Liam Hemsworth, discussed her relationship with the actor and how her sexuality transcends a stereotypical marriage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus says she has a "complex" and "modern" marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer and actress discussed her relationship with Hemsworth and how her sexuality transcends a stereotypical marriage in the August issue of Elle.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," Cyrus said. "And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place were people would get it. I mean, do people really think I'm at home in a [expletive] apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still [expletive] good, and I know that," she added.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer said she married Hemsworth because he was the best partner for her, regardless of his sex.

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most," she explained. "I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Cyrus said in the October 2015 issue of Elle that she identifies as pansexual, someone who is sexually and/or emotionally attracted to people of any sex or gender identity. She previously told Paper in 2015 that her gender and sexuality are fluid.

"I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is age," the star said. "Everything that's legal, I'm down with."

Cyrus and Hemsworth married at their home in Franklin, Tenn., in December. Cyrus slammed split rumors on their 10-year anniversary as a couple in June.