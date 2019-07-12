Ed Sheeran confirms marriage to Cherry Seaborn on new album

Ed Sheeran performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran confirmed that he is married to Cherry Seaborn on his latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The album, released on Friday, contains the song "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent and features Sheeran referring to Seaborn as his wife.

"My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick," Sheeran sings on the track.

Sheeran also confirmed his marriage to Seaborn during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that song came out," he said.

Sheeran and Seaborn became engaged in January 2018 after about three years of dating.

No. 6 Collaborations Project centers around Sheeran teaming up with other artists on each track including Justin Bieber on "I Don't Care" and "BLOW" featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton.

Sheeran also released on Friday a new music video for "Antisocial" featuring Travis Scott.