Meghan Markle (R) and Prince Harry will attend the London premiere of "The Lion King" starring Beyoncé, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will return to the red carpet at the London premiere of The Lion King.

Harper's Bazaar confirmed the 37-year-old duchess of Sussex will join her husband, Prince Harry, at the event Sunday.

The premiere will support Harry's conservation efforts and work on behalf of communities near endangered wildlife in Africa. People said Markle and Harry will speak with reps from organizations involved in the efforts.

In addition, Markle and Harry will meet some of the Lion King cast and crew prior to the screening. The Lion King features the voices of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Kani, Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner.

Markle is on maternity leave following the birth of her first child, son Archie Harrison, in May. Beyoncé had congratulated Markle on her pregnancy during Black History Month in February.

"In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas," the singer wrote. "Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

Markle and Harry celebrated baby Archie's christening last week. Prince Charles and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, attended the private service at Windsor Castle.