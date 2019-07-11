Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (left to right) attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Irina Shayk strives to be her authentic self as a mother to her toddler daughter.

The 33-year-old Russian model discussed her approach to motherhood in the summer digital issue of Harper's Bazaar, her first interview since her split from actor Bradley Cooper.

Shayk and Cooper are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine. Shayk is known to be private about her personal life, but shared her stress on authenticity.

"You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie," she told the magazine.

Shayk said she embodies her ideals by wearing what she wants and ignoring other societal expectations of mothers.

"Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't," the star said.

"How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason!" she added. "I don't believe in that."

Shayk was raised by her mother, Olga, her sister, Tatiana, and her two grandmothers, and said she believes women are capable of anything, including being a working mother.

"There is no real challenge," the model said of motherhood. "I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life."

"Women are the ones who can handle everything," she added of women in Russia. "Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!"

Shayk and Cooper reportedly split in June after four years of dating. Sources told People the same month that Shayk and Cooper parted on good terms and are focused on their daughter.

"To keep a decent relationship and civility, they knew it was time to part and work out a plan for their daughter," an insider said. "Both of them love their daughter and will be there for her."