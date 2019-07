Famous birthdays for July 11: Richie Sambora, Giorgio Armani

Lil' Kim poses after the Marc Jacobs fashion show at New York Fashion Week: Park Avenue Armory on February 16, 2017, in New York City. She turns 44 on July 11. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274

-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767

-- Author E.B. White in 1899

-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920

-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930

-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 84)

-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950 (age 69)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 63)

-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 60)

-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Cassi Davis in 1964 (age 55)

-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 52)

-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 52)

-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 48)

-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 44)

-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 23)