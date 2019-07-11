July 11 (UPI) -- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, has died at the age of 62.

Nickerson's family confirmed her death on Facebook Wednesday writing "She's gone."

The actress was taken off of life support following a medical emergency that brought her to a Colorado-area hospital, Deadline reported. She had previously suffered from a severe stroke in 2018.

Nickerson's Violet character was famously turned into a giant blueberry in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role.

She also appeared in television shows such as Dark Shadows, Search For Tomorrow, Smile and The Electric Company. Nickerson semi-retired from acting at the age of 21.