Nintendo announces handheld-only Switch Lite

July 10 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Wednesday a new handheld-only version of their Switch console named the Switch Lite, which will be released on Sept. 20.

The Switch Lite is a dedicated, portable system that can only be used in handheld mode and cannot connect to a television.

The device will retail for a cheaper $199.99 as opposed to $299.99 for the regular Switch which can be played through a television or in handheld mode.

The Switch Lite will be available in three colors including yellow, gray and turquoise. Nintendo also announced a special Pokemon Sword and Shield themed Switch Lite that features legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta which will be released on Nov. 8.

#NintendoSwitchLite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition will also be available beginning 11/8, while supplies last. This special edition is just in time for the holidays and the release of #PokemonSwordShield on 11/15.

Nintendo says the Switch Lite is more compact, lightweight and easier to take on the go. It features new d-pad controls in place of the Switch's directional buttons.

Switch Lite can play all Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode, which encompasses the majority of the games available for the console.