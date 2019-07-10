Former "Lord of the Rings" film star Elijah Wood. Amazon is developing a new "Lord of the Rings" video game for PC and consoles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Amazon Game Studios announced on Wednesday the development of a new Lord of the Rings online multiplayer game for PC and consoles.

The free-to-play game is being created in collaboration with Chinese video game holding company Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited and will be based on author J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings series of novels as opposed to the film series from director Peter Jackson.

The title will be a massively multiplayer online game or MMO. Amazon Game Studios is leading the project with a team of developers who worked on games such as World of Warcraft, Everquest, Destiny and Planetside.

The team is also making an original game titled New World.

"Tolkien's Middle-earth is one of the richest fictional worlds in history, and it gives our team of experienced MMO developers - from the same studio developing New World - tremendous opportunity to play and create," Amazon Game Studios VP Christoph Hartmann said in a statement.

"We have a strong leadership team in place to helm this new project, and we're actively growing our team to help build this incredible experience," he continued.

Amazon is currently developing a Lord of the Rings television series based on the novels that is set explore before The Fellowship of the Ring.

The company has said that the MMO and television series are unrelated.