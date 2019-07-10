Famous birthdays for July 10: Adrian Grenier, Phyllis Smith

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509
-- Author/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808
-- Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro in 1830
-- Painter James Whistler in 1834
-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839
-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856
-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871
-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875
-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920
-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921
-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921
-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927 (age 92)
-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 88)
-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942
-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943
-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945
-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946 (age 73)
-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 68)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 65)
-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 61)
-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 55)
-- Country singer Gary Levox in 1970 (age 49)
-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 47)
-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 39)
-- Actor Isabela Moner in 2001 (age 18)