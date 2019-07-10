Cameron Boyce's family says late actor had epilepsy

Actor Cameron Boyce was being treated for epilepsy before his death from a seizure on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Cameron Boyce's family has confirmed the Descendants and Jessie actor was being treated for epilepsy before having a fatal seizure over the weekend.

Boyce was 20 when he died. His sudden death prompted an outpouring of love from celebrities, including his former cast members Peyton List and Adam Sandler.

Boyce's family issued a statement to People magazine offering more details about Boyce's health in his final days, noting his "tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy."

"We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral -- which in and of itself, is agonizing," Boyce's loved ones said.

A family representative also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the "ongoing medical condition" Boyce had been receiving treatment for was epilepsy.