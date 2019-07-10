A Colorado memorial ceremony will air this weekend on WGN for the late reality TV personality Beth Chapman, File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- WGN America announced Wednesday that it will air the TV special Celebration of Life for Beth Chapman in Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

Scheduled for broadcast at 3 p.m. EDT, the memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora is open to the public.

Chapman, a Denver native, died June 26 after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

A memorial service was held on June 29 in her more recent home state of Hawaii.

Beth and her husband, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, filmed the upcoming first season of the WGN docu-series Dog's Most Wanted before her death.

It is slated to debut on the cable network later this year.

The couple dated for 16 years before they married in 2006.