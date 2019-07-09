July 9 (UPI) -- Mario Lopez is a dad of three.

The 45-year-old actor and television personality took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby boy, Santino Rafael, with wife Courtney Lopez.

Lopez shared a slideshow of photos of Courtney and their newborn son. The couple are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Gia and 5-year-old son Dominic.

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are going great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3," Lopez captioned the post.

Courtney posted a series of photos on her own account.

"SANTINO RAFAEL LOPEZ," she wrote. "He looks just like daddy #LopezPartyOfFive."

Tiffani Thiessen, Ricky Martin, Hilaria Baldwin, Tamra Judge and Vanessa Bryant were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats you guys on another beautiful baby. Party of 5 it is now," Thiessen wrote.

"Happy Birthday Santino! BRAVO! Congratulations," Martin added.

Lopez and Courtney had announced Courtney's third pregnancy in January. Courtney shared family photos and a sweet message to Lopez and his dad, Mario Lopez, Sr., on Father's Day in June.

"Happy Fathers Day to our rock @mariolopez. We truly are the luckiest. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And also, to my father in law, thank you for loving me like your own. #HowDidWeGetSoLucky," she wrote.

Lopez is known for playing A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, and is now a host for Extra. He will host the new HGTV series Supersize My Pool.