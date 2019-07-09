July 9 (UPI) -- Dave Bautista, Linda Cardellini, Kumail Nanjiani, Christina Hendricks and more are scheduled to be presenters at the 2019 ESPY Awards.
Joel McHale, Elle Fanning, Usher, Chris Long, Eric Dane, Eugenio Derbez, Billie Jean King, and Lilly Singh will also be presenting awards.
Attendees will include the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team following their World Cup win, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Caitlyn Jenner, Odell Beckham Jr. and Chloe Kim, among others.
The ESPY Awards, which honor the best moments in sports, will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Tracy Morgan is hosting with Tori Kelly set to perform "In Times Like These" during the show in honor of Bill Russell who is receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.