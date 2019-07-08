'Real Housewives' star Ashley Darby gives birth to first child

July 8 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has given birth to her first child, a boy, with her husband Michael Darby.

Ashley announced her baby's birth on Instagram Sunday with a photo of herself laying down in a hospital bed while Michael is holding the baby next to her. The reality stars have yet to announce their son's name.

"I never thought this day would come," Ashley captioned the image. "When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I'd feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I'd finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day."

"And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey," she continued. "The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son."

Ashley announced that she was expecting in February after previously having a miscarriage. This is Ashley's first child and third for Michael who has two children from a previous marriage.