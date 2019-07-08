July 8 (UPI) -- Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prawant was arrested during the weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TMZ cited a police report as saying Prawant appeared to be intoxicated early Saturday when she was taken into custody for allegedly flashing her bare breasts at onlookers, then kicking in a car window.
The 25-year-old TV personality was released on $400 bail after being charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs.
The Tampa Bay Times said Prawant has been in the area working on Season 3 of her MTV reality show.