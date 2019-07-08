Reality TV stars Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Nilsa Prowant arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. Prowant was arrested over the weekend in Florida. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prawant was arrested during the weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla.

TMZ cited a police report as saying Prawant appeared to be intoxicated early Saturday when she was taken into custody for allegedly flashing her bare breasts at onlookers, then kicking in a car window.

The 25-year-old TV personality was released on $400 bail after being charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs.

The Tampa Bay Times said Prawant has been in the area working on Season 3 of her MTV reality show.