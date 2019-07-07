Actor Vinnie Jones is moruning the death of his wife Tanya this weekend. She was 53. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Tanya Jones, the wife of British actor and former soccer player Vinnie Jones, has died at the age of 53.

Her family confirmed to the BBC that Jones died at home in Los Angeles on Saturday with her husband and other loved ones by her side.

The exact cause was not released. Her family said only that she passed after a long illness.

Jones underwent a heart transplant when she was 21 and later battled cervical and skin cancer.

"Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time," a statement released to The Scotsman newspaper said.

Vinnie and Tanya were married in 1994.

Vinnie Jones, 54, is known for his acting roles in the movies Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds and X-Men: The Last Stand.