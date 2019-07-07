Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant, 'I'm good'

Musician Stevie Wonder performs “Visions” during the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- U.S. music icon Stevie Wonder announced at England's Summer Time Hyde Park music festival this weekend that he is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant.

"So what's gonna happen is this: I'm going to have surgery," Variety reported Wonder told his audience on Saturday night. "You ain't got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what's up -- I'm good."

The 69-year-old Grammy winner intends to perform three more shows before he takes the break to focus on his health, E! News said.

Wonder is known for hits like "Once in My Life," "My Cherie Amour," "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," "Master Blaster" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."