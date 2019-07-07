Man arrested in connection with death of original Mouseketeer Dennis Day

Dennis Day performs as a "Mickey Mouse Club" member in the 1950s. Photo courtesy Disney

July 7 (UPI) -- A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Dennis Day, an original member of The Mickey Mouse Club.

Day, 76, disappeared a year ago. His remains were found in his Oregon home in April and formally identified in June.

The Oregon State Police said Daniel James Burda was arrested Friday in connection with Day's death, according to CNN.

The former handyman faces charges of manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and identity theft, The Oregonian reported.

Day appeared in the first two seasons of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1956 and 1957. He moved to Oregon with his husband Ernest Caswell in the 1980s.