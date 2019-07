Famous birthdays for July 7: Ringo Starr, Jim Gaffigan

Ringo Starr, the drummer for the Beatles, turns 78 on July 8. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Gustav Mahler in 1860

-- Russian painter Marc Chagall in 1887

-- Film director George Cukor in 1899

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Leroy "Satchel" Paige in 1906

-- Bandleader Doc Severinsen in 1927 (age 92)

-- Singer Mary Ford in 1924

-- Historian/author David McCullough in 1933 (age 86)

-- Former Beatle Ringo Starr, born Richard Starkey, in 1940 (age 79)

-- Film critic Joel Siegel in 1943

-- Actor Joe Spano in 1946 (age 73)

-- Actor Shelley Duvall in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Billy Campbell in 1959 (age 60)

-- Comedian Jim Gaffigan in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Kirsten Vangsness in 1972 (age 47)

-- Figure skater Michelle Kwan in 1980 (age 39)

-- Singer Amber "Sevyn" Streeter in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Jack Whitehall in 1988 (age 31)

-- Singer Ally Brooke in 1993 (age 26)