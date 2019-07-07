Adam Sandler, Charlie Puth mourn late co-star Cameron Boyce

Singer Charlie Puth arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Adam Sandler attends the premiere of "Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on June 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Descendants" actor Cameron Boyce died this weekend at the age of 20. Photo courtesy of the Disney Channel

July 7 (UPI) -- Hollywood is mourning the death of 20-year-old Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce this weekend.

His family confirmed Saturday night that the Jessie and Descendants star suffered a fatal seizure in his sleep.

He had been undergoing treatment for a medical condition at the time of his death.

Adam Sandler, who played Boyce's father in two Grown Ups movies, was one of the first celebrities to take to social media to express their heartbreak.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," Sandler tweeted Sunday.

"Devastated by this news. Cameron was brilliant, sensitive and a blazing talent. I'm lucky to have spent time with him this year, filming him for a documentary. My heart goes out to his lovely family. What a tremendous loss," actor and filmmaker Alex Winter said.

"I did not know Cameron Boyce personally, but it looks like he was someone who exuded wonderful, positive feelings and was a role model to many. Let his legacy live on and inspire millions more to carry themselves in the same way. He will be missed, but will still always be here," wrote singer Charlie Puth.