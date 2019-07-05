Pregnant Shay Mitchell shares Power Rangers-themed, gender-reveal video

July 5 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress and TV personality Shay Mitchell discovered she is having a girl during a July 4 gender-reveal event.

Mitchell said in a social-media video that her assistant knew the baby's sex and was making arrangements for a cute way to tell the Pretty Little Liars alum and her boyfriend, Matte Babel.

After Mitchell and Babel polled their loved ones via cell phone about what they think the baby's gender is, they were ready to hear the news.

That is when someone in a blue Power Ranger suit -- later revealed to be Lawrence Longo -- appeared.

The expectant parents assumed that meant the baby is a boy, but then a person in a pink Power Ranger suit (Elysia Rotaru) showed up and attacked the guy in blue.

They fought for several moments, even tumbling into a fountain where they struggled to breathe through their masks. Ultimately, the Pink Ranger emerged victorious.

Mitchell said before this happened that she thought she was having a boy.

"Just the retribution of having a girl. My parents would look at me and go, 'It's karma, bitch.''

The video has gotten nearly 3 million views on YouTube.