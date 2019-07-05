Famous birthdays for July 5: RZA, Megan Rapinoe

Teammates Megan Rapinoe (L) and Ali Krieeger share a moment as the U.S. women's soccer team celebrate their 2015 Women's World Cup victory during a rally at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles on July 7, 2015. Rapinoe turns 34 on July 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Musician RZA attends the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute event at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 22, 2017. He turns 50 on July 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810

-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853

-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879

-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923

-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929

-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940 (age 79)

-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, in 1943 (age 76)

-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 56)

-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 50)

-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 34)