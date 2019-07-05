Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Malia Obama
Carole King, Keala Settle perform at 'Capitol Fourth' show in D.C.
Sophie Turner shares wedding photo on social media
'Riverdale' actress Vanessa Morgan engaged to White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech
'Laugh-In' comedian Arte Johnson dies at 90

Photo Gallery

 
Zendaya, Tom Holland attend 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' premiere

Latest News

Supertanker suspected of transporting Iranian oil to Syria seized
On This Day: U.S. stops accepting Haitian refugees
Famous birthdays for July 5: RZA, Megan Rapinoe
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 5, 2019
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
 
Back to Article
/