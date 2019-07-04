Sophie Turner shares wedding photo on social media

July 4 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner has shared on Instagram a photo from her wedding to singer Joe Jonas last weekend.

"Mr and Mrs Jonas," Turner captioned the black and white image of her walking down a church aisle with her new husband.

The actress is wearing a long-sleeved, white gown with a plunging neckline and long veil.

She is smiling broadly and carrying a bouquet of flowers as she looks directly at the camera.

Jonas, who is also grinning, is dressed head to toe in black and looking at one of the guests sitting along the side of the aisle.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, exchanged wedding vows last Saturday in France in front of their family and friends.

They previously tied the knot in a small, civil ceremony in Las Vegas in May.