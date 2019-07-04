'Riverdale' actress Vanessa Morgan engaged to White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech

Actress Vanessa Morgan arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California on August 27, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Vanessa Morgan arrives on the red carpet for The CW Network's 2018 upfront on May 17, 2018, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Vanessa Morgan has announced she is engaged to professional baseball player Michael Kopech. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan is engaged to marry Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech.

"Happy 4th everyone," Morgan captioned Thursday's photo of her and Kopech smiling and standing face to face in front of a waterfall.

Morgan's hand is on Kopech's chest and a large diamond ring is visible.

Another photo in the post shows the couple kissing in the same, beautiful outdoor location.

The day before, she shared another image of the two of them in front of a waterfall.

Kopech is down on one knee and Morgan is standing.

"My Forever," is the message accompanying the picture, along with surprised-face, heart and ring emojis.

UsMagazine.com said Morgan, 27, and Kopech, 23, have been dating for about a year.