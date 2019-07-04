Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Malia Obama

July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804
-- Songwriter Stephen Foster ("Oh! Susannah," "Beautiful Dreamer") in 1826
-- Circus operator James Bailey (Barnum and Bailey) in 1847
-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872
-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883
-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885
-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910
-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918
-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 95)
-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927
-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 (age 92)
-- Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929
-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930
-- Singer Bill Withers in 1938 (age 81)
-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 76)
-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 73)
-- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 (age 67)
-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 58)
-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 57)
-- Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 24)
-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 21)