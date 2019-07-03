July 3 (UPI) -- Creator Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead comic book series -- which spawned the popular television show of the same name -- has suddenly ended with the release of Issue No. 193.

The issue, titled The Farmhouse, hits comic book shelves on Wednesday. Kirkman and publisher Image Comics never announced that Issue No. 193 would conclude the popular comic which began in 2003.

Kirkman had only hinted on Twitter Monday that Issue No. 193 would be important and warned fans about seeing spoilers online.

Kirkman penned a letter to fans at the end of The Farmhouse where the writer explained his reasoning for the sudden ending.

"I hate knowing what's coming. As a fan, I hate it when I realize I'm in the third act of a movie and the story is winding down. I hate that I can count commercial breaks and know I'm nearing the end of a TV show. I hate that you can FEEL when you're getting to the end of a book, or a graphic novel," he said.

"The Walking Dead has always been built on surprise. Not knowing what's going to happen when you turn the page, who's going to die, how they're going to die...it's been ESSENTIAL to the success of the series," he continued before stating that he wanted the ending to be as surprising as all of the big deaths in the series.

The Walking Dead comic book ending does not affect AMC's television franchise which includes The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

The network is planning on releasing a third drama series set in the same zombie universe alongside a series of television movies that will star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.