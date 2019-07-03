July 3 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks is going to be a mom.

The 29-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday she's expecting her first child.

Brooks shared a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"So elated to finally share this new with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" she captioned the post.

Brooks also shared the news on Twitter.

"So happy to announce I'm preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good!"

Model Joan Smalls and actresses Chrissy Metz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Niecy Nash and Condola Rashad were among those to congratulate Brooks in the comments.

"I am overjoyed for you!!!" Brown wrote.

"Cats outta the baaaaaaag!!! Woohooooooo!!!!!!!" Rashad added. "Congrats sis!"

Brooks posted a photo with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day in February, but has not shared the name of her partner.

"True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts. #valentinesday Love you D," she wrote.

Brooks plays Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. The show co-stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba, and will premiere its seventh and final season July 26.