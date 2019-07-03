Imagen Awards: Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez among nominees

Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for Best Actress - Feature Film at the 2019 Imagen Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas has been nominated for Best Actor for a Feature Film at the 2019 Imagen Awards. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Imagen Foundation has announced their nominees for the upcoming 34th annual Imagen Awards which honors positive portrayals of Latinos in the media across film, television and other platforms.

Antonio Banderas is nominated for Best Actor - Feature Film for his role in Pain and Glory alongside Andy Garcia for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Joe Camareno for Tin Holiday and Anthony Ramos for Monsters and Men.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Best Actress - Feature Film for her role in Second Act alongside Rosa Salazar for Alita: Battle Angel, Isabela Moner for Instant Family and Jasmine Cephas Jones for Monsters and Men.

Pain and Glory, Instant Family, Monsters and Men and ¡He Matado a mi Marido! are nominated for Best Feature Film with Pedro Almodovar for Pain and Glory, Sean Anders for Instant Family and Reinaldo Marcus Green for Monsters and Men nominated for Best Director.

On the television side, Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for Best Actor - Television for his role in Ducktales alongside Jay Hernandez for Magnum P.I., Gabriel Chavarria for The Purge, Jason Genao and Diego Tinoco for On My Block, JD Pardo for Mayans and Jon Seda for Chicago P.D.

Gina Rodriguez is nominated for Best Actress - Television for her role in Jane the Virgin alongside America Ferrera for Superstore, Justina Machado for One Day at a Time, Alice Braga for Queen of the South, Diane Guerrero for Doom Patrol, Lela Loren for Power and MJ Rodriguez for Pose.

How To Get Away With Murder, Shades of Blue, Magnum P.I., Manifest, Pose and Queen of the South is nominated for Best Primetime Program - Drama with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jane the Virgin, Abby's, On My Block, One Day at a Time and Superstore nominated for Best Primetime Program - Comedy.

The 34th annual Imagen Awards will be presented on Aug. 10 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.