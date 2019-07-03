July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a first glimpse of Bring the Soul: The Movie.

The K-pop group released a trailer Wednesday ahead of the film's release Aug. 7. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Bring the Soul gives an intimate behind-the-scenes look at BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they complete the European leg of of their Love Yourself world tour. The group is shown performing, enjoying down time, and thanking its fan base, known as ARMY.

"I didn't know anything about how to love myself, but you guys taught me how to love myself," RM says.

BTS shared plans for Bring the Soul: The Movie in June. Trafalgar Releasing, which also released the group's film Burn the Stage: The Movie, will release the new film in select theaters.

"Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for Bring the Soul: The Movie," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in June. "The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide."

BTS completed its Love Yourself tour in April. The group kicked off an extended leg, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, in May, and will next perform Saturday in Osaka, Japan. BTS released a music video for the Japanese single "Lights" on Tuesday.