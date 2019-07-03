A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden: 'Give me a break'

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden on suspicion of assault. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky has been arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, on suspicion of assault after the rapper performed at the Smash Festival.

Rocky was arrested late Tuesday by Swedish police after video footage surfaced of the music star apparently fighting and throwing a man several feet.

Rocky addressed the situation on Instagram Tuesday by posting two videos of himself and his entourage being continually followed and harassed by two young men.

Rocky, in the footage, attempts to have the confrontation end peacefully, however, the young men do not stop following. At one point, one of the men uses their headphones as a weapon against one of Rocky's bodyguards.

The second video ends with a unseen woman approaching Rocky and explaining to him that the men touched her and a friend inappropriately.

"So a few drug addicts are not my fans, we don't know these guys and we didn't want trouble," Rocky said on Instagram. "They followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break."

TMZ reports that Stockholm police can hold Rocky up to three days while prosecutors determine whether to charge him.