July 1 (UPI) -- The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Anton Gutierrez.
Harper made the announcement on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of his hand and Gutierrez's wearing matching gold wedding bands while at a resturant.
"Well this happened yesterday," Harper captioned the image.
Gutierrez uploaded a similar image on Instagram writing, "I can do this forever."
Harper and Gutierrez have been dating since at least 2016. Harper starred on The Biggest Loser as a trainer for 16 seasons before becoming host for Season 17 following Allison Sweeney's departure.
USA Network announced in May that a reboot of The Biggest Loser will be arriving in 2020.