"The Biggest Loser" star Bob Harper has announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend Anton Gutierrez. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Anton Gutierrez.

Harper made the announcement on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of his hand and Gutierrez's wearing matching gold wedding bands while at a resturant.

"Well this happened yesterday," Harper captioned the image.

Gutierrez uploaded a similar image on Instagram writing, "I can do this forever."

Harper and Gutierrez have been dating since at least 2016. Harper starred on The Biggest Loser as a trainer for 16 seasons before becoming host for Season 17 following Allison Sweeney's departure.

USA Network announced in May that a reboot of The Biggest Loser will be arriving in 2020.