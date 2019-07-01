Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Lil Nas X perform during the 19th annual BET Awards on June 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lil Nas X has seemingly come out as gay on social media. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Nas X has seemingly come out as gay on Twitter, tweeting about his sexuality on the last day of Pride Month.

Lil Nas X first posted on Sunday his song "C7osure" and told fans to listen closely to the lyrics.

"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," he said alongside a rainbow emoji.

some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure. pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Lil Nas X, on "C7osure," raps about needing to let go and be free.

"Ain't no more acting, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/ No more red light for me, baby, only green I gotta go/ Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/ This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old," he says on the song.

Lil Nas X also posted a close-up image on the album art for his recently released EP 7 which features rainbow-colored buildings in the background.

"Deadass thought i made it obvious," he captioned the image.