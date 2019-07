Famous birthdays for July 1: Olivia de Havilland, Deborah Harry

President George W. Bush (R) presents actress Olivia De Havilland with the 2008 National Medals of Arts during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on November 17, 2008. The actor turns 103 on July 1. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Liv Tyler attends the opening event for Belstaff Ginza store in Tokyo, Japan on April 18, 2017. The actor turns 42 on July 1. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo