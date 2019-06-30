Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman tie the knot at Lenny Kravitz's Paris home

Actor Karl Glusman and actress Zoe Kravitz attend the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on November 8, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman exchanged wedding vows in France this weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman exchanged wedding vows in France this weekend.

People.com said the couple tied the knot Saturday at the 18th century, Paris mansion of Kravitz's father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

Among the guests were Kravitz's mother, actress Lisa Bonet, and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, as well as filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

E! News said the couple enjoyed a rehearsal dinner the night before at Restaurant Lapérouse.

Entertainment Tonight said Kravitz, 30, and Glusman, 31, began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in October.

Momoa's former Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner also got married in France this weekend. She and singer Joe Jonas enjoyed a wedding in the southern part of the country.