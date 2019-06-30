Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas marry again in France

Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas arrive at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas enjoyed a second wedding in France this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her pop star husband Joe Jonas enjoyed a second wedding in the south of France this weekend.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, previously exchanged wedding vows in a small, informal service in Las Vegas in May.

E! News said another ceremony -- filled with tears and cheers -- took place in France on Saturday.

A reception for family and friends at Château de Tourreau followed.

Attendees included Jonas' famous brothers Kevin and Nick, Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner's Game of Thrones sister Maisie Williams, People.com said.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.

Joe Jonas and his siblings have been out promoting the latest Jonas Brothers album, Happiness Begins.

Turner was recently seen in the X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.